Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll gain insight into where you stand and how you can move forward without jeopardizing your position, reputation or status due to a change someone makes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reluctance to move forward with the changes going on around you will hold you back. Embrace the future, and etch out your place in the current market.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Mental and emotional stimulation will help you release pent-up energy and encourage you to bypass potential conflicts. Concentrate on what's important, not trivial matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you act in haste, you will end up having to backtrack. Monitor situations carefully, and avoid taking a risk that can affect your physical or emotional well-being.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Strive to spend more time with the people you love and to take better care of yourself and your surroundings. A positive change at home will encourage good health and relationships with family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider how you can apply what you learn to achieve peace of mind. Use your imagination, and look for ideas that are current and easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): How you handle situations will determine the type of changes you encounter. Problems will arise at work if you aren't adaptable. Look for a way to work with whatever comes your way.

