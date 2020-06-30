Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll do well if you work from home. Added discipline will help you go above and beyond the call of duty. A sense of accomplishment will give you reason to celebrate with someone special.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. A change at home will make your life simpler and encourage you to spend more time doing the things you enjoy most.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional interference can be expected when dealing with friends, relatives or neighbors. Stay calm, and focus on what you can do to improve your environment

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy into a creative project that consumes you mentally and emotionally. It will help you put people and situations that are annoying you out of mind.

Aries (March 21-April 19): An unusual proposal will turn out to be better than anticipated. Don't rule out a suggestion before giving it a chance. Start small, and let your plans develop into something big.