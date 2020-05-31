Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of unfinished business yourself. Relying on someone will lead to disappointment. Base a change you need to make on information that you receive from a reliable source. Broaden your outlook and awareness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep life simple, and live within your means. A problem at home will escalate if you have neglected your duties or someone who relies on you. Don't take a risk if there is a chance of injury, illness or financial loss.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of matters personally. Someone will cost you money if you don't set boundaries. Avoid joint ventures. Work toward something you can do on your own. A creative endeavor is favored.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get to the bottom of any situation that has left you feeling out of the loop. Ask pertinent questions, find out where you stand and make a move that will encourage fewer problems and a better relationship with someone special.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think matters through, and proceed to make a change that will help you improve your life. An exciting prospect will come with high expectations as well as uncertainty regarding personal benefits. Don't act prematurely. Gather facts.