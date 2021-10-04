Celebrities Born on this Day: Ella Balinska, 25; Alicia Silverstone, 45; Liev Schreiber, 54; Susan Sarandon, 75.

Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Use your intellect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand up and be counted, and make a difference. Follow the path that encourages you to do what brings you joy and makes you want to work harder. A creative outlet will prompt you to try something new and exciting.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Inconsistency will drag you down and hold you back. Make up your mind, then follow through. Use your imagination, and you'll discover new ways to overcome pending problems. Be the one to make a difference. Make a move and do your part.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let sentimentality stand between you and what you want. Stay focused on what's important to you, and make headway in a field that you feel is a good fit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your money in a safe place, and don't let anyone persuade you to make a hefty donation. Trust in yourself and what you know, not what someone tries to convince you to believe. Stick to your code of ethics.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Resolve money matters, and opportunities will unfold if you are realistic and moderate in how you approach learning, work and spending habits.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will skyrocket, and unexpected changes will take place. Before you let worry and anxiety take over, look for the positive in whatever situation you face.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make positive changes to how you live, handle your finances and get along with loved ones. It's essential to talk matters through and make decisions that are fair.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't limit what you can do by being part of the problem instead of the solution. Do what's best for everyone, not just yourself. Keep things in perspective.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Live and learn. Ask questions to find out where you stand and what you can do to get ahead. Learn new skills to add to your resume, and market yourself to fit what's trending.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stop thinking about how you want things to be, and start making the changes that will get you closer to your objective. Refuse to let someone make decisions for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Discuss your plans with someone who can offer expert advice. Finding out what's possible and what isn't before you dive into something will help you eliminate loss or failure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to the way you present yourself to others, and you'll receive a compliment that gives you the boost you need to forge ahead with confidence.

