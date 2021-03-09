Celebrities Born on this Day: Bow Wow, 34; Brittany Snow, 35; Matthew Gray Gubler, 41; Juliette Binoche, 57.

Happy Birthday: Refuse to let change throw you off guard this year.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the initiative to address issues that are slowing you down. Focus on productivity so you can accomplish what you set out to do. A change of heart will give you a new perspective on life.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Adapt and go about your business. Embrace new beginnings with enthusiasm. How you use your energy to get things done will help you gain support and the respect you desire.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple and the promises you make doable. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of common sense. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let down your guard, even if someone is complimentary or seductive. Recognize manipulation when someone turns on the charm or uses emotional tactics to take advantage of you.