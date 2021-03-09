Celebrities Born on this Day: Bow Wow, 34; Brittany Snow, 35; Matthew Gray Gubler, 41; Juliette Binoche, 57.
Happy Birthday: Refuse to let change throw you off guard this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the initiative to address issues that are slowing you down. Focus on productivity so you can accomplish what you set out to do. A change of heart will give you a new perspective on life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Adapt and go about your business. Embrace new beginnings with enthusiasm. How you use your energy to get things done will help you gain support and the respect you desire.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple and the promises you make doable. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of common sense. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let down your guard, even if someone is complimentary or seductive. Recognize manipulation when someone turns on the charm or uses emotional tactics to take advantage of you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Change can be helpful if it saves you money, improves your health or helps you make a difference. Nurture a meaningful relationship, and it will lead to a positive change at home.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let someone talk you into something that will benefit them, not you. A partnership will require equality on all fronts if it's going to bring good results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn through observation, and make adjustments that will help you navigate your way to a better position. An older or established individual will offer insight into possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on expanding your interests and circle of friends. Let your curiosity mount and your desire for mental stimulation open up doors that will encourage you to use your skills diversely.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pace yourself and look at all sides of a situation. Focus on what's possible, and you'll find unique ways to navigate your way through situations that are likely to lead to a dead end.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more time into how you earn your living or shared expenses, and less time into relationships with people not being honest about long-term plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Start a fitness routine that encourages you to pay close attention to diet and lifestyle, and it will lift your spirits. Personal improvements will result in overall success.