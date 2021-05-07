 Skip to main content
Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Alexander Ludwig, 29; Sydney Leroux, 31; Breckin Meyer, 47; Amy Heckerling, 67.

Happy Birthday: Use your charm to get your way. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take care of loose ends, and you will feel less stressed. Healthy activities are an excellent way to maximize your physical and emotional well-being. Try something you've never done. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone take over. Don't take on too much; you won't have the stamina to live up to your promises. Putting things off and being secretive about missing your deadline won't help. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work in conjunction with people who think like you. Together you can make a difference or achieve an objective that will improve your life and surroundings. A family project will bring you closer. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy into something that will make a difference. Work alongside people who share your opinion and concerns. Don't take sides or waste time on no-win situations. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't have to spend money to have fun. A lifestyle change will boost your ego and give you the confidence to share your feelings and intentions. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find out what's entailed if you're going to avoid costly mistakes. Make a point to finish what you start. Stick to a plan and budget. Use your intelligence in order to avoid an argument. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will leave you at odds regarding a situation with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't do anything that might jeopardize a meaningful relationship or your living arrangements. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your home and possessions. Be thoughtful about the information you share. Look for a way to stabilize your position, and bring unity and security to you and your loved ones. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't try to get everything done all at once. Bide your time and budget wisely. You may want to impress or please someone you love, but be realistic; you can't buy love. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to suggestions, but don't let anyone force you into something you don't want to do. Keep your life, plans and relationships with others friendly and straightforward. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, and you'll come up with a plan that will improve your relationship with someone special. Charm and romance will bring you one step closer to your dream. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): If you jump into something before you have all the details, it will likely exceed what you want to spend. Use charm, and refuse to commit to anything until you are sure it is best for you. 

