Celebrities Born on this Day: Alexander Ludwig, 29; Sydney Leroux, 31; Breckin Meyer, 47; Amy Heckerling, 67.
Happy Birthday: Use your charm to get your way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take care of loose ends, and you will feel less stressed. Healthy activities are an excellent way to maximize your physical and emotional well-being. Try something you've never done.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone take over. Don't take on too much; you won't have the stamina to live up to your promises. Putting things off and being secretive about missing your deadline won't help.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work in conjunction with people who think like you. Together you can make a difference or achieve an objective that will improve your life and surroundings. A family project will bring you closer.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy into something that will make a difference. Work alongside people who share your opinion and concerns. Don't take sides or waste time on no-win situations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't have to spend money to have fun. A lifestyle change will boost your ego and give you the confidence to share your feelings and intentions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find out what's entailed if you're going to avoid costly mistakes. Make a point to finish what you start. Stick to a plan and budget. Use your intelligence in order to avoid an argument.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will leave you at odds regarding a situation with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't do anything that might jeopardize a meaningful relationship or your living arrangements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your home and possessions. Be thoughtful about the information you share. Look for a way to stabilize your position, and bring unity and security to you and your loved ones.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't try to get everything done all at once. Bide your time and budget wisely. You may want to impress or please someone you love, but be realistic; you can't buy love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to suggestions, but don't let anyone force you into something you don't want to do. Keep your life, plans and relationships with others friendly and straightforward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, and you'll come up with a plan that will improve your relationship with someone special. Charm and romance will bring you one step closer to your dream.