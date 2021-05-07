Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find out what's entailed if you're going to avoid costly mistakes. Make a point to finish what you start. Stick to a plan and budget. Use your intelligence in order to avoid an argument.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will leave you at odds regarding a situation with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't do anything that might jeopardize a meaningful relationship or your living arrangements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your home and possessions. Be thoughtful about the information you share. Look for a way to stabilize your position, and bring unity and security to you and your loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't try to get everything done all at once. Bide your time and budget wisely. You may want to impress or please someone you love, but be realistic; you can't buy love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to suggestions, but don't let anyone force you into something you don't want to do. Keep your life, plans and relationships with others friendly and straightforward.