Celebrities Born on this Day: Matt Czuchry, 43; Tony Goldwyn, 60; Bronson Pinchot, 61; Cher, 74.
Happy Birthday: Gear up to get moving.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and turn it into a part of your daily routine. Fine-tune your skills to ensure that you take care of your responsibilities efficiently and in the least amount of time.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoid a conflict of interest brought on by an emotional situation. Choose to be creative but realistic. Strive to keep a steady pace free of interference or outside influence. Follow your heart, not what someone else wants.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A thoughtful response will grab someone's attention far quicker than ridicule. Find a way to open a conversation, not to silence how others feel. How you choose to do business will define how well you do.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do the things you enjoy the most. Take a break from the stress you are facing, and daydream about your aspirations and desires. A commitment you make should be for the right reason.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for practical ways to expand your interests, improve your life or make a calculated move that will enrich your experience personally and professionally.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change to the way you handle your finances should include a cap on nonessential purchases. A misleading ad promising to fix a flaw you see in yourself will tempt you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change someone makes will catch you off guard. Don't overreact or respond too quickly. Look for alternative ways to get what you want. Having a backup plan will put your mind at ease.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal improvement and doing what's best for you are encouraged. Trust issues will develop if you or someone close to you withholds information.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on what you want to do, and you'll encounter an unexpected opportunity. Your ability to outmaneuver anyone you come up against will lead to a profit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Implement new technology, and invest time, money and effort in you. Love and romance are on the rise, and discussing your intentions will help you get a better view of what's to come.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't make a decision based on someone's opinion. A problem with a friend, colleague or relative will cause self-doubt. Talk to an expert to help you figure out your best course of action.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Set your sights on what you want, and don't stop until you achieve your goal. Persistence will pay off and encourage you to set higher objectives. Someone will honor a promise he or she made.
