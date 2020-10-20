Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll face opposition if you question what someone is doing. Concentrate on what will help you get ahead. Discuss what you want to happen with someone who can help you reach your objective.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't be fooled by hidden costs. Map out your plans, and address issues that are questionable. With opportunity comes responsibility. Make sure you are up to taking on a new challenge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Proceed with caution. If you want to avoid an emotional roller coaster, listen carefully, verify the information before passing it along and don't make a move based on innuendoes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take the road less traveled. It's OK to be different; in fact, it will help you avoid getting into a dispute with someone focused on something that doesn't interest you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The less interaction you have with others, the easier it will be to follow through with your plans. Don't present what you are working toward until you are satisfied with the results.