Celebrities Born on this Day: AJ Lee, 33; Bruce Willis, 65; Glenn Close, 73; Ursula Andress, 84.
Happy Birthday: Speak up, and you will gain confidence and raise awareness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make decisions that will help you get ahead. If you give someone the upper hand, he or she will take over. Stick to your game plan, and make adjustments that suit you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be bold, and step in a direction that's inviting. You may be required to go outside your comfort zone to get the results you want. A little charm will go a long way when you need help.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Time spent learning something new or honing your skills will be spent well. What you gain in knowledge and the connections made while doing so will lead to beneficial partnerships and prosperous ventures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): It will be challenging to hide your feelings. Emotional outbursts will lead to regret. Put your efforts into something that will occupy your time and mind and keep you out of trouble.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Contribute what you have to offer, and you will find yourself in a good position. Positive change is within reach. Reach out with enthusiasm, and don't be afraid to embrace the future with open arms.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look over your finances before you spend on something that may be out of your reach. Emotional discussions will surface if you are involved in a joint venture or share expenses with someone.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The people you meet will be entertaining and offer you something interesting to consider. Do more for yourself, and don't feel guilty about having fun. Love is on the rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Give others the benefit of the doubt if you want the same in return. Concentrate on what you need to do to get ahead, and forget about competing with anyone but yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't give anyone the upper hand or knowledge that can make you look bad. Focus on what's important to you and getting ahead. Strangers will be more supportive than family and friends.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let your emotions lead to temptation, arguments or taking a stubborn position when you should concentrate on doing and being your best. yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A challenge will turn into a healthy competition that allows you to show what you are capable of doing. Address pending financial matters, and you will come out on top. Take control, and you will get your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ask questions until you understand what's at stake. Use your ingenuity, and look for reasonable solutions. Don't feel you have to act quickly.