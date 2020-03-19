Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look over your finances before you spend on something that may be out of your reach. Emotional discussions will surface if you are involved in a joint venture or share expenses with someone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The people you meet will be entertaining and offer you something interesting to consider. Do more for yourself, and don't feel guilty about having fun. Love is on the rise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Give others the benefit of the doubt if you want the same in return. Concentrate on what you need to do to get ahead, and forget about competing with anyone but yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't give anyone the upper hand or knowledge that can make you look bad. Focus on what's important to you and getting ahead. Strangers will be more supportive than family and friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let your emotions lead to temptation, arguments or taking a stubborn position when you should concentrate on doing and being your best. yourself.