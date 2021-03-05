Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Connolly, 47; Matt Lucas, 47; Eva Mendes, 47; Dean Stockwell, 85.

Happy Birthday: Put your energy to good use this year.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before you do something that will cause an uproar. Don't start something you cannot finish. Bide your time, let tempers cool down and consider the best way to maintain a positive outcome.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Look at an investment you are considering. A joint venture will not turn out to be what you expected -- question who is responsible for what before you get involved in something risky.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll have some innovative ideas that can quickly spin out of control if you let your emotions intervene. Stick to tried-and-true methods, and eliminate pie-in-the-sky plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): An open mind will lead to helpful information when in a competitive situation. Reveal little about yourself, and you will maintain the upper hand when it comes to taking advantage of an opportunity.