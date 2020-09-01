Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't have to keep up with anyone or follow someone taking a path you don't want to pursue. Concentrate on what matters to you, and don't lose sight of the personal goals you set.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your heart take you in a direction that promises better days ahead. Personal gains, love and romance are within reach; all you have to do is be honest with yourself and others.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your life moderate and pay close attention to your physical well-being. Don't take unnecessary risks or give in to someone trying to entice you to partake in something indulgent or risky.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Send a message that will inform peers, relatives or friends of a decision you've made. The support you receive will help you get what you are trying to achieve up and running.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refrain from sharing personal information with someone who can influence your position or standing in your community. Work quietly on your own until you are happy with what you accomplish.