Celebrities Born on this Day: Shawn Ashmore, 41; Toni Braxton, 53; Simon Cowell, 61; Joy Behar, 78.
Happy Birthday: Explore and learn; expand your mind, interests and friendships.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hop on the information highway and research something that interests you. A change to the way you handle money or the direction you decide to pursue looks promising.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Strive to achieve your goal. Stay within budget, even if someone tries to persuade you to spend more. The change you make personally will have a positive impact on your state of mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too many options will confuse you. Take a moment to digest your options and consider the long-term effects. Don't leave anything to chance or count on someone for help.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will question your motives. Use charm and offer incentives if you want to make changes without interference. A personal goal you set will change the way you live.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take pride in what you do. Fix up your surroundings to accommodate something you want to pursue. A personal change you make will boost your confidence and fetch compliments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Mull over what you've accomplished, and proceed to make positive changes to the way you live, work and handle your money. Don't let the emotional decisions you make lead to a regrettable mistake.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let frustration get you down. Take care of your responsibilities, and move on to something physically or mentally stimulating. Consider your interests, research new possibilities and focus on achieving your goals.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Check motives before you get involved in a joint venture. Make personal changes that will change the way you socialize or interact with others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let your emotions interfere with what you have to get done. A positive attitude will help you summon the support you require to finish what you start.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may not receive all the information you require to make the right decision. Ask questions, bide your time and don't be afraid to make a last-minute change if you have doubts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Say less and do more. Your actions will make a difference. A passionate approach to work will lead to progress and eliminate any doubts someone has in your ability.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let technology help you get things done. Set up meetings, and voice your opinion. How you conduct business will impress someone who can help you get ahead. Information that will help you improve your lifestyle will come your way.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!