Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clarify your intentions before you start something new. A physical encounter will lift your spirits and motivate you to turn one of your skills into a lucrative endeavor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make an adjustment that is conducive to getting ahead professionally. Monitor what's going on in your field, and you will get a jump-start on something that can raise your earning potential.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll accomplish the most if you work from home. The less you deal with outside influences, the better. An emotional problem will surface if you cannot agree with someone in a position of authority.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get in touch with someone you haven't talked to in a while. The information you receive will help you formulate what you want to do regarding your current position or lifestyle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The work you do will propagate opportunities to use your creative input. Don't be afraid to take a unique path. Take charge of your happiness and follow your heart.