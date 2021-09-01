Celebrities Born on this Day: Zendaya, 25; Zoe Lister-Jones, 39; Gloria Estefan, 64; Lily Tomlin, 82.
Happy Birthday: Express the way you feel, and get your priorities in order.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A position that interests you will not live up to your expectations. Do your homework before you make a decision that can alter your earning potential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't waffle; pay your dues, and go about your business. Now is the time to explore and expand your mind, not miss out on opportunities because you can't decide.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Balance your books, then figure out what you can afford to do that's on your bucket list. You'll enjoy the process much more if you aren't stressed over the cost involved.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get approval before you do something that will affect others. A domestic problem will surface if you aren't upfront regarding your plans. A professional change needs to be handled with caution.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional issues will stand in your way where shared expenses or joint ventures are concerned. Hear what others have to say and counter with something that will benefit everyone, not just you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clarify your intentions before you start something new. A physical encounter will lift your spirits and motivate you to turn one of your skills into a lucrative endeavor.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make an adjustment that is conducive to getting ahead professionally. Monitor what's going on in your field, and you will get a jump-start on something that can raise your earning potential.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll accomplish the most if you work from home. The less you deal with outside influences, the better. An emotional problem will surface if you cannot agree with someone in a position of authority.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get in touch with someone you haven't talked to in a while. The information you receive will help you formulate what you want to do regarding your current position or lifestyle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): The work you do will propagate opportunities to use your creative input. Don't be afraid to take a unique path. Take charge of your happiness and follow your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It's better to be reserved and avoid topics that take you out of your comfort zone. Pay more attention to fixing up your space and getting your finances in order.