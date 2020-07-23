Celebrities Born on this Day: Daniel Radcliffe, 31; Paul Wesley, 38; Marlon Wayans, 48; Woody Harrelson, 59.
Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your sights on what you want. Do your research, and you'll discover the ins and outs that will help you implement the success you are looking for at a price you can afford.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let an emotional matter come between you and common sense. An effective change can make your life better and your troubles diminish. Do what's best for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus more on personal growth, achievements and health, not what others are doing. Don't let the implications or changes others make disrupt your plans or your life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss your options with someone who has experience, and the information offered will help you make a decision that will influence your future and where and how you live.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a step back, consider what's most important to you and do what you feel will bring the return or response you want. Don't let anyone mess with your personal life or emotions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what makes you feel comfortable. Altering your living space to fit your lifestyle will ease stress. An investment will pay off if your decision to invest was for practical reasons.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy. Self-improvements will keep you from laboring over emotional issues you cannot change. Primping, pampering and spending quality time with someone you love are favored.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and try to work it into your daily routine. A little comfort, kindness or relaxation will go a long way toward easing stress.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't waste time and energy on negative situations, arguments or people who are too demanding. Consider what you want to accomplish, and follow a direct path to your designated destination.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to mull over what's happening around you. The changes others make will present an opportunity or a challenge, depending on how you handle the situation. Don't act in haste or on hearsay.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think matters through thoroughly and regroup. An emotional situation will be easy to handle if you are practical, intelligent and have something to offer that persuades others to support your efforts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen to your inner voice, and you will know precisely how to handle a delicate matter. You may not fancy a change, but today you will benefit if you make a move.
