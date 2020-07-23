× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Daniel Radcliffe, 31; Paul Wesley, 38; Marlon Wayans, 48; Woody Harrelson, 59.

Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go this year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your sights on what you want. Do your research, and you'll discover the ins and outs that will help you implement the success you are looking for at a price you can afford.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let an emotional matter come between you and common sense. An effective change can make your life better and your troubles diminish. Do what's best for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus more on personal growth, achievements and health, not what others are doing. Don't let the implications or changes others make disrupt your plans or your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss your options with someone who has experience, and the information offered will help you make a decision that will influence your future and where and how you live.