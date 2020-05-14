Celebrities Born on this Day: Miranda Cosgrove, 27; Cate Blanchett, 51; Tim Roth, 59; George Lucas, 76.
Happy Birthday: Look for the positive aspects in life, and you'll encounter opportunities that will encourage you to try something new.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do your due diligence, find out whatever you can about everyone and everything. The more information you gather, the better prepared you will be when it's time to negotiate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A romantic connection looks promising but challenging due to misunderstandings. Be honest, upfront and consistent, and you'll avoid sending the wrong message.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be inventive; it will help you take advantage of the lifestyle changes that are in place. Don't let what you've done in the past deter you from adopting the new norm.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll get a lucky break if you retrace your steps and set up a conference call with someone you've worked with before. What you have to offer will draw interest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle down, and ease into the necessary changes and the economic adjustments that are required. You'll make progress if you are sensitive to what others need or want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on personal growth, not meddling in someone else's business. A positive direction will make you a better person. Stick to your plan, but don't rely on others to help.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop worrying about everyone else, and do the things you enjoy. The people who want to share with you will ask to be a part of the challenges you face.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Enjoy spending more time with someone you love. Conversations will help you get to know each other better. Refuse to let outsiders disrupt your life. Truth matters; verify information offered before you take action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won't get away with anything. Someone who cares about you will want to step in and take over. Listen to advice offered, but make it clear that it's you who must make a decision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll face opposition and manipulative people. Don't feel pressured to decide if you aren't ready. Seeing a pressure tactic used should be a warning sign not to give in to manipulation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for the positive in whatever situation you find yourself facing. Look at the big picture, and you'll know what changes you need to put in place to keep your life moving forward.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Share your thoughts and feelings. Look at every angle, and contribute something positive. Extend compassion toward those in need of a pick-me-up, and you will feel good.
