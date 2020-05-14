Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on personal growth, not meddling in someone else's business. A positive direction will make you a better person. Stick to your plan, but don't rely on others to help.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop worrying about everyone else, and do the things you enjoy. The people who want to share with you will ask to be a part of the challenges you face.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Enjoy spending more time with someone you love. Conversations will help you get to know each other better. Refuse to let outsiders disrupt your life. Truth matters; verify information offered before you take action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won't get away with anything. Someone who cares about you will want to step in and take over. Listen to advice offered, but make it clear that it's you who must make a decision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll face opposition and manipulative people. Don't feel pressured to decide if you aren't ready. Seeing a pressure tactic used should be a warning sign not to give in to manipulation.