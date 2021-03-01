Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen, but don't let someone talk you into something that doesn't fit your schedule. Discipline and partnering with people who share your beliefs and concerns will be necessary if you expect to get ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to guilty pleasures. You'll enjoy your downtime more if you have nothing hanging over your head worrying you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a point to get things done, even if you face distractions. Refuse to let anyone push you around, take advantage of you financially or back you into a corner regarding a contract.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look over your choices and use what's available to come up with something original. Fixing up your space to suit your needs will encourage you to do a better job.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Call on acquaintances to help you get something you want to pursue started. Make your objective your priority. Keep anyone who tries to interfere at arm's length.