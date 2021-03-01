Celebrities Born on this Day: Justin Bieber, 27; Kesha, 34; Lupita Nyong'o, 38; Ron Howard, 67.
Happy Birthday: Getting along with others will be half the battle throughout 2021.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Give back to those who have helped you, and you'll gain respect and a better relationship with people. A change of plans will allow you to spend more time with someone you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Call out to people who can help you make a professional change. A partnership will lead to a new opportunity and a chance to fulfill a long-term goal. Invest in your future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Getting your facts straight and keeping your emotions out of the equation will help you navigate your way through a transition that can affect your reputation or position.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on gathering knowledge and reaching out to people who share your interests and goals. Look for opportunities that will stabilize your finances without jeopardizing your reputation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend money on items that add to your convenience or help you gain ground financially. Having a plan in place that will separate you from the competition is crucial if you want to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen, but don't let someone talk you into something that doesn't fit your schedule. Discipline and partnering with people who share your beliefs and concerns will be necessary if you expect to get ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to guilty pleasures. You'll enjoy your downtime more if you have nothing hanging over your head worrying you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a point to get things done, even if you face distractions. Refuse to let anyone push you around, take advantage of you financially or back you into a corner regarding a contract.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look over your choices and use what's available to come up with something original. Fixing up your space to suit your needs will encourage you to do a better job.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Call on acquaintances to help you get something you want to pursue started. Make your objective your priority. Keep anyone who tries to interfere at arm's length.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let your emotions take over when discipline and facts are required if you plan to advance. Approach your peers and family with direct questions and concerns.