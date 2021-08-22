Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional plea will get you what you want. Speak with conviction, and your persuasive appeal will help you convince resistant individuals to see things your way. However, before you pull in outsiders, be sure your intentions are good and sustainable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Hold off until you have verified information. Acting in haste will put you in an awkward position. You or someone close to you will overreact, causing doubt and hesitation to move forward. Make your purpose stabilizing your inner circle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend time on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Show interest in matters that can influence your finances, health or legal rights, and look for resolutions to ensure your ability to continue to have a say. Stand up for positive change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Put a limit on how much you consume, and choose not to overreact to situations involving partners or those who have an emotional connection with you. Slow down and live in the moment.