Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Change the way you live, and it will improve your relationship with someone you love. Distance yourself from anyone trying to manipulate you or interfere in your life.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Push negativity aside. Make a to-do list, and don't stop until you have finished what you set out to do. Your accomplishments will lift your spirit and soothe your soul.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let sentimentality stand in the way of doing what's right and best for yourself. A change of attitude will influence a partnership that is encouraging you to change direction.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Create changes at home that make you feel safe and secure. How you handle outside interference will dictate what happens to you professionally, financially and physically. Don't follow the crowd.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Discipline mixed with innovative ideas will separate you from anyone trying to race you to the finish line. Last-minute changes will keep others guessing and show your ability to proceed with adjustments.