Celebrities Born on this Day: Josh Hutcherson, 28; Tyler Blackburn, 34; Dion Johnstone, 45; Hugh Jackman, 52.
Happy Birthday: Do what you can, and don't dwell on the impossible this year.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Intelligent reasoning when dealing with no-win situations will help you put your energy where it counts. If you want to help others, be ready to offer honesty, tough love and wise suggestions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use charm, not force. Be willing to make allowances if they will help you get what you want. You'll drum up support if you offer an alternative that will please everyone.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't rely on someone to take care of your responsibilities. Put greater emphasis on home, family and better health. Instead of getting angry, let go of the past.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will agree with a decision you make, but that doesn't mean you should deep-six your plans. Do what's best for you, and don't look back.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider how you handle and earn your money. Make adjustments to ensure you are getting the biggest bang for your buck. Invest in personal gain, not in someone else's dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Change the way you live, and it will improve your relationship with someone you love. Distance yourself from anyone trying to manipulate you or interfere in your life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Push negativity aside. Make a to-do list, and don't stop until you have finished what you set out to do. Your accomplishments will lift your spirit and soothe your soul.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let sentimentality stand in the way of doing what's right and best for yourself. A change of attitude will influence a partnership that is encouraging you to change direction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Create changes at home that make you feel safe and secure. How you handle outside interference will dictate what happens to you professionally, financially and physically. Don't follow the crowd.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Discipline mixed with innovative ideas will separate you from anyone trying to race you to the finish line. Last-minute changes will keep others guessing and show your ability to proceed with adjustments.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll face opposition if you share your intentions. Preparation will be vital if you want to gain support. Time and patience will pay off; being impulsive will lead to a loss. Be the master of your destiny.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of attitude will surface when dealing with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't ignore signs that can influence the outcome of a project you want to pursue.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!