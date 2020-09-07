Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think twice before you get into an emotional situation with someone who doesn't share your beliefs or values. Spend more time working on personal gains and growth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Information that can lead to a better position will lead to an offer if you reconnect with a colleague. Don't take chances when it comes to your health. Follow the suggestions made by medical workers.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Let your charm lead the way and your knowledge and desire to help be your calling cards. Talk is cheap if you don't follow through and make things happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put everything in place before you make a move. Use unexpected situations to your advantage, and find a way to incorporate what you encounter into your plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Set a plan in motion that will help lower debt. Aim to reduce stress by doing what's right and best for you. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't need.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you wait for someone to make the first move, you'll become angry and resentful. Don't let someone from your past trick you into thinking he or she has changed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change not because someone pressures you. Take responsibility for your actions and for the way you treat others. Get your facts straight before passing information along.

