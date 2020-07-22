Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider your options and don't settle for less. Put more time and effort into relationships that enhance your life, not the people who offer temptation, manipulation and false information.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make sure they agree with your plans before you make a move. The insight offered will help you make a wise decision. An adjustment to the way you live will encourage peace of mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you know in your heart is right for you. A personal pick-me-up doesn't have to cost a lot of money, but it should put a smile on your face.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Step up and solve problems. Reach out to those less able, and you will make a difference. A change to the way you earn your keep or spend your cash will ease stress.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and pour your energy into getting concrete results. How you spend your time will determine the outcome of a long-term plan you want to complete.