Celebrities Born on this Day: Selena Gomez, 28; Rufus Wainwright, 47; David Spade, 56; Willem Dafoe, 65.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Set boundaries when dealing with people or situations that are inconsistent. Protect what you have, and go about your business to ensure your responsibilities are taken care of on time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your muscle behind your mouth. Dedication will help ward off criticism from people trying to dismantle your plans. Don't trust anyone with personal matters or secrets that may tarnish your reputation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do what needs to be done, and don't look back. Take control of matters, and make adjustments that will help calm any situation that has been festering for too long.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Align yourself with doers, movers and shakers, and you'll get things done. Take pride in what you have to offer, and channel energy into building a strong foundation for upcoming prospects.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Know that it's time to move on when someone offers too little too late. Learn from experience, read the signs and hedge your bets as you move toward a brighter future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider your options and don't settle for less. Put more time and effort into relationships that enhance your life, not the people who offer temptation, manipulation and false information.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make sure they agree with your plans before you make a move. The insight offered will help you make a wise decision. An adjustment to the way you live will encourage peace of mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you know in your heart is right for you. A personal pick-me-up doesn't have to cost a lot of money, but it should put a smile on your face.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Step up and solve problems. Reach out to those less able, and you will make a difference. A change to the way you earn your keep or spend your cash will ease stress.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and pour your energy into getting concrete results. How you spend your time will determine the outcome of a long-term plan you want to complete.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll thrive on change, but before you jump from one thing to another, read the fine print to ensure you know what you are doing. An emotional situation will leave you feeling insecure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Spend less time jumping from one thing to another. How you use your energy will have an impact on the way others treat you. Personal improvements at home will encourage a healthier lifestyle.
