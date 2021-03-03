Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Biel, 39; Julie Bowen, 51; Tone Loc, 55; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 59.

Happy Birthday: Personal changes that you make will help alleviate stress.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be thorough regarding a joint venture or investment that tempts you. Pick and choose what's worked for you in the past instead of jumping into something unfamiliar.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Do your part to make things happen. You are responsible for your happiness, so reach out and make the necessary connections, adjustments and moves to turn your dream into a reality.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Join forces with someone who shares your concerns and your plan, and positive changes will occur. A meaningful relationship will improve if you share common interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): It's up to you to figure out what's real and what's false. Problems with authority, institutions and your reputation will surface if you align yourself with the wrong people.