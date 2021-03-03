Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Biel, 39; Julie Bowen, 51; Tone Loc, 55; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 59.
Happy Birthday: Personal changes that you make will help alleviate stress.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be thorough regarding a joint venture or investment that tempts you. Pick and choose what's worked for you in the past instead of jumping into something unfamiliar.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do your part to make things happen. You are responsible for your happiness, so reach out and make the necessary connections, adjustments and moves to turn your dream into a reality.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Join forces with someone who shares your concerns and your plan, and positive changes will occur. A meaningful relationship will improve if you share common interests.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): It's up to you to figure out what's real and what's false. Problems with authority, institutions and your reputation will surface if you align yourself with the wrong people.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put greater emphasis on what you can accomplish. Don't waste time on people who cannot make up their minds or are reluctant to take action when change is required.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back; recognize what's unfolding around you. Protect your reputation and position. A partnership will lack the fundamentals necessary to promote a positive and healthy lifestyle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've got more clout than you realize. Buckle up and prepare to take a journey that will change your life. Opportunity knocks, and being prepared to make a move will lead to a brighter future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to suggestions, but don't buy into someone's dream. A productive approach will help you achieve your goal. Keep things in perspective, even if someone plays with your emotions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick close to home. Refuse to let outsiders interfere in your personal affairs or decisions. Fix up your place to suit your needs. A change will motivate you to strive for a healthier lifestyle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Believe only information that's verified. Someone you least expect will lead you astray. Call on your intelligence, discipline and originality to help you overcome meddling.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Professional advancement, financial gain and positive change are within reach. Make home and personal improvements happen, and you'll experience better health and happiness.