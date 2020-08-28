Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel you have to abide by someone's rules or follow someone's lead. Aim to please yourself, not someone who is taking advantage of you. Living a lie will not help you get ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the throttle, run the ship and don't look back. Say what's on your mind, and you will gain ground quickly. Share your feelings and intentions with someone you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Do your part to ensure completion of any project in which you participate. Don't let anyone coerce you into an argument. Take care of business, and move on to more enjoyable pastimes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get the lowdown before you agree to something someone wants from you. Put your plans first and foremost. You are responsible for what you accomplish, so make it count.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make adjustments to your living space or arrangements. Don't put up with something or someone who brings you down or causes you grief. Keep your life simple, affordable and clutter-free.