Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Challenge yourself. Self-improvement projects will encourage you to spend more time figuring out how to be your best. Spend less time trying to change someone else. Discipline will help you excel and is the key to your success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set your sights high to make things happen. Think outside the box, and you'll find a unique way to improve your home environment. The sky is the limit if you take control and get things done. Stop dreaming and start doing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in something that intrigues you. Be prepared to use your physical ability to reach your goal. Embrace a challenge and play to win. How you approach personal growth and physical fitness will impress someone you love and respect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what makes the most sense to you. Take command and initiate change. You'll be happy with the results you get, and you'll outdo anyone who tries to slow you down or stand in your way. Shoot for the stars.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep life simple. Don't make a fuss or let anyone push you around. A problem with a friend or relative will leave you in an awkward position. Know when to say no or walk away in order to avoid a scene.