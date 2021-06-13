Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partner with someone who shares your sentiments and is willing to do something to make a difference. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that might jeopardize your reputation, position or status. Say less and do more.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and share facts and figures that will help you make your point. How you conduct yourself will determine the way others respond. A solid, disciplined attitude will lead to the results you desire.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Control your emotions as the day unfolds. Base your decisions on facts, not what someone wants you to believe. Keep your money and possessions in a secure place. Focus on personal improvements, not trying to change others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be the driving force behind your ideas and plans, and you won't be disappointed. Take heed of what others say, but in the end, do what fits your schedule. A moderate approach to life, love and happiness will pay off.