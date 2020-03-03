Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Biel, 38; Julie Bowen, 50; Tone Loc, 54; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 58.
Happy Birthday: If something isn't fixable, have enough sense to walk away.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose to use charm and a positive attitude to get what you want. If you let someone bring you down, it will ruin your day and stifle your prospects. Project what you want, and make it happen.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Resolving issues will require compromise if you want to keep the peace. How you display what you have to offer will have to be authentic and accessible for others to understand.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get your priorities straight, and you will achieve what you set out to do. Ample preparation will ease stress and ensure your success. Don't leave a last-minute change in the hands of someone else.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make sure you know and understand what you are saying. Charm may get you a step ahead, but if you don't have the facts to back up your claims, you'll be stepping backward.
You have free articles remaining.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): High energy, coupled with unique ideas, will get you moving in the right direction. Common sense and less drama will help you convince others to get on board and assist you in reaching your objective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Finish what you start. If you flit from one thing to another, you will end up going in circles. Don't believe what you hear. Joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss what you want to do with the people you know will give you good advice. Someone with more experience will offer a suggestion that will encourage you to put your plans in motion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to the basics, take care of your responsibilities and avoid getting into discussions with people who don't share your opinions. Adopt a healthy lifestyle that supports your hectic routine.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The people you bring into your circle will inspire you. A change to the way you approach life will improve your attitude as well as your performance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be led astray by someone who doesn't want to see you succeed. Put greater emphasis on the way you look and how you present yourself to the world.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking a new approach to an old idea will help you see flaws that weren't apparent in the past. A shift in attitude will help you adjust to a healthier, happier lifestyle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Test your ideas, and make changes that will help you explore new possibilities. A project can turn into a prosperous sideline business with a little thought and adjustment.