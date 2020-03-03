Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Biel, 38; Julie Bowen, 50; Tone Loc, 54; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 58.

Happy Birthday: If something isn't fixable, have enough sense to walk away.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose to use charm and a positive attitude to get what you want. If you let someone bring you down, it will ruin your day and stifle your prospects. Project what you want, and make it happen.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Resolving issues will require compromise if you want to keep the peace. How you display what you have to offer will have to be authentic and accessible for others to understand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get your priorities straight, and you will achieve what you set out to do. Ample preparation will ease stress and ensure your success. Don't leave a last-minute change in the hands of someone else.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make sure you know and understand what you are saying. Charm may get you a step ahead, but if you don't have the facts to back up your claims, you'll be stepping backward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}