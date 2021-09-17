Celebrities Born on this Day: Patrick Mahomes, 26; Danielle Brooks, 32; Doug E. Fresh, 55; Kyle Chandler, 56.

Happy Birthday: Live, learn and go about your business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of business and don't stop until you are satisfied with what transpires. Your discipline and desire to get ahead will encourage you to promote what you set out to accomplish.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Finish what you start. A proactive approach will signal others that you are serious about what you are trying to accomplish. Refuse to let physical restrictions block your progress.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reevaluate the past and present before you lunge into the future. Having a handle on what's transpired will lead to the insight to help you overcome making the same mistake twice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have the upper hand if you are organized and innovative in the way you approach your dreams. A positive attitude and a staunch approach will ensure that you keep anyone who tries to interfere at a distance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the rules and regulations, and don't take risks that can jeopardize your health or reputation. A physical change will leave you feeling vulnerable if you don't think before you act.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know what you want, and don't let up until you reach your goal. Look over your options, and stay centered and focused on what's of utmost importance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider your relationship with others, and you'll get an inside view of what's required to get what you want. You may not welcome a change, but the results you achieve will surprise you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pull strings and shoot for the stars. Your insight, knowledge and ability to articulate what you want will help you present a convincing and appealing offer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a step back, recalculate your next few steps and complete your journey. Precision is everything when you are trying to establish your position.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll get the recognition and accolades you desire. Having a plan in place will build confidence and the bravado necessary to outdo anyone who tries to compete with you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let your creative imagination wander, and you'll come up with a brilliant idea that will set you apart from any competition you encounter. Embrace change instead of running from it, and you will find a unique path to success and happiness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Having a plan in place will help you avoid mistakes. Don't allow outside influences to interfere with your process. Deal with matters personally to eliminate regret.

