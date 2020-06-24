CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Minka Kelly, 40; Mindy Kaling, 41; Sherry Stringfield, 53; Jeff Beck, 76.
Happy Birthday: Look for interesting ways to use your skills.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Taking a different approach to an old idea will gain approval from those you live with or deal with daily. A change will turn out to be inspiring and prompt you to take on new challenges.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The vibe or attitude you have will determine how others react to your requests. Getting involved in a physical pursuit will encourage you to take better care of yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't fight the inevitable; expand your mind, take a step forward and try something new. A venture that requires you to use your attributes differently will spark your interest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you take too long to decide what you are going to do next, you'll get left behind. Put some effort into the way you present what you have to offer, and wow everyone with your smart, unique input.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Clear your head, rebuild your strategy and make it known what you plan to do next. Change begins with you. Express your desires, and forge into the future with vim and vigor.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Address bothersome issues or people who try to take advantage of you. Free yourself from demanding situations. Pour your energy into self-improvement and boosting your ego.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want to do with the rest of your life. Someone unfamiliar to you will grab your interest. Explore prospects, and you'll discover something that excites you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether it's getting in tiptop shape, pursuing something you want to do or making plans with someone you love, much can be accomplished if you are persistent and willing to work hard.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anger set in when you should be putting your effort into something worthwhile. Find a way to offer your services, and reach out in a way that is safe, realistic and needed in your community.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The information you share will lead to an opportunity to make a lucrative change. Put everything in place before you give up one thing for another.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Respond out of courtesy and with factual information, not out of fear or due to an emotional situation. Set the pace, and stick to what works best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider what you know and what you can learn. Taking responsibility for the way you look and feel will lead to a healthier routine geared toward better eating habits, regular exercise and less excess.
