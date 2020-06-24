Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Address bothersome issues or people who try to take advantage of you. Free yourself from demanding situations. Pour your energy into self-improvement and boosting your ego.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want to do with the rest of your life. Someone unfamiliar to you will grab your interest. Explore prospects, and you'll discover something that excites you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether it's getting in tiptop shape, pursuing something you want to do or making plans with someone you love, much can be accomplished if you are persistent and willing to work hard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anger set in when you should be putting your effort into something worthwhile. Find a way to offer your services, and reach out in a way that is safe, realistic and needed in your community.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The information you share will lead to an opportunity to make a lucrative change. Put everything in place before you give up one thing for another.