Celebrities Born on this Day: America Ferrera, 36; Melissa Joan Hart, 44; Conan O'Brien, 57; Jane Leeves, 59.
Happy Birthday: You'll have to make adjustments to make a difference.
Aries (March 21-April 19): What you want is within reach. Use your imagination, and venture down a path that allows you to use your skills, ego and savvy to wow onlookers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep changes to a minimum. Have patience, do your due diligence and verify any information you receive. Look at your options, and consider what's best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your spirited attitude and curious mind will help you keep people who are users at a distance. Confidence and persistence will encourage you to pursue knowledge and a better lifestyle.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Develop your ideas before discussing intentions with someone who finds fault in everything you do. An unusual proposition will lift some of the stress you face due to time constraints.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make concessions if it will help you move forward. Don't feel the need to get involved in someone's endeavors. Be willing to work alone and to offer those you love the same alternative.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The information shared will alter your perspective. Change can happen, but you will have to be the one to initiate what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make suggestions, initiate change, and make your home and your close relationships more enjoyable. Online research will lead to an innovative way to reverse a problem you face.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Waffling and inconsistency will keep you from getting ahead. Be creative, and make personal changes that will ease stress and help you bury the hatchet with someone who can make a positive difference in your life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoiding situations that make you uncomfortable will lead to more significant problems. Face personal and emotional situations head-on, and find out where you stand and how best to move forward.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your investments, and put a little thought into your current living arrangements. You may be able to cut corners if you go over your expenses and consider what you can eliminate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Recognize your worth, and make sure you don't undersell what you have to offer. Making home improvements, attending a reunion or adding romance to your life will enhance your experience.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't feel guilty for something that isn't your responsibility. Say goodbye to anyone who puts you down or causes you grief. It's up to you to bring about the changes that will contribute to your happiness.
