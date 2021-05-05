Celebrities Born on this Day: Adele, 33; Henry Cavill, 38; Danielle Fishel, 40; Tina Yothers, 48.

Happy Birthday: Do your best to be helpful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Let your intuition guide you. Don't overreact, take on too much or let anyone take advantage of you. Look for the best way to use your skills to get the most accomplished.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Emotions will interfere with your ability to get things done. Don't mix business with pleasure or make promises you cannot deliver. A change someone initiates will leave you in an awkward position.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pool resources with someone heading in the same direction and you will find a way to save time and money. A course you take will give insight into unique ways to work with the skills you already have.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Letting someone make decisions for you will leave you in a vulnerable position. A positive attitude will attract someone who appreciates you and what you have to offer.