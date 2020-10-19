Celebrities Born on this Day: Gillian Jacobs, 38; Chris Kattan, 50; Jon Favreau, 54; John Lithgow, 75.
Happy Birthday: Ease into the changes you want to make.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Know what you are up against, and find a way to eliminate whatever is standing in your way. An innovative approach to money, work and partnerships will pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get the lowdown regarding what's entailed before you commit to anything that has a price tag attached. Make self-improvement, personal growth and a healthier lifestyle your priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ask questions, verify information and take care of responsibilities quickly. Refuse to let the past stifle your progress. You can make a change at home as long as you stay within budget.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up and consider the best way to bring about change. How you use your time and surroundings will make a difference. A positive change will improve your mental well-being.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are better off observing for the time being. What others do and say will be telltale of what's coming down the pipeline. Being truthful and fulfilling promises matter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A kind gesture can make a difference to someone who is experiencing tough times. A joint venture will change the way you feel about someone you've known for a long time.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your relationship with anyone you share costs, responsibilities or possessions with, and make adjustments to ensure equality prevails. Honesty will help you move forward without hesitation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): If change is what you want, be the one to initiate ideas and plans that will encourage new beginnings. Look for opportunities, and be aggressive in your pursuits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Handle discussions and relationships with superiors with care. Listen more, and you'll gain perspective regarding what's doable. Expand your mind, take better care of your health and explore new possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be honest with yourself; it will help you see to the changes going on around you. Embrace any opportunity that encourages you to use your skills and knowledge in a diverse way.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't hesitate to ask questions, but recognize that interference will only make matters worse. Be a sounding board, not a dictator, and you'll be able to weather whatever storm you encounter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Confusion will set in if you are gullible or too trusting. Be prepared to make a last-minute change if you see that something is wrong or not turning out the way someone promised.
