Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A kind gesture can make a difference to someone who is experiencing tough times. A joint venture will change the way you feel about someone you've known for a long time.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your relationship with anyone you share costs, responsibilities or possessions with, and make adjustments to ensure equality prevails. Honesty will help you move forward without hesitation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If change is what you want, be the one to initiate ideas and plans that will encourage new beginnings. Look for opportunities, and be aggressive in your pursuits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Handle discussions and relationships with superiors with care. Listen more, and you'll gain perspective regarding what's doable. Expand your mind, take better care of your health and explore new possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be honest with yourself; it will help you see to the changes going on around you. Embrace any opportunity that encourages you to use your skills and knowledge in a diverse way.