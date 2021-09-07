Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or manipulates you. Change begins with you, and putting more time and effort into attitude, appearance and independence will bring you one step closer to your goal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stop living in a dream, and start making moves that help you achieve your heart's desire. Put your energy into causes and actions that make a difference to you and the way you feel about your life and future.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Rules are there for a reason. Follow the path to victory, and eliminate challenges rather than create them. Once you do the best you can and finish what's expected of you, take time to nurture a meaningful relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take charge before someone steps in and takes over. Leave nothing to chance, and put your energy where it counts. How you approach your responsibilities will matter.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll feel divided; regardless of what you do, it's essential to choose facts over hearsay and peace over discord. Maintaining balance and integrity will be your best option.