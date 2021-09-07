Celebrities Born on this Day: Evan Rachel Wood, 34; Jodie Turner-Smith, 35; Shannon Elizabeth, 48; Michael Emerson, 67.
Happy Birthday: An open mind will lead to new adventures.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dive in and don't look back. Turn your dream into a reality by acting and ensuring that everything goes according to plan. Share your enthusiasm with someone who offers insight and support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay on top of due dates and pending problems waiting for an inopportune moment to make you take notice. Be smart and stay on top of your responsibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sign up for an adventure or do something that challenges you physically. Let the past dissipate and fall by the wayside, and embrace life at the moment and see where it takes you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't be gullible. Someone will mislead you if given a chance. Look inward, and you'll know without a doubt what you can do to make your life better and your future brighter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Conjure up what you want, and make it happen. You are the master of your domain. Head in a meaningful direction; a healthy attitude will encourage you to excel.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or manipulates you. Change begins with you, and putting more time and effort into attitude, appearance and independence will bring you one step closer to your goal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stop living in a dream, and start making moves that help you achieve your heart's desire. Put your energy into causes and actions that make a difference to you and the way you feel about your life and future.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Rules are there for a reason. Follow the path to victory, and eliminate challenges rather than create them. Once you do the best you can and finish what's expected of you, take time to nurture a meaningful relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take charge before someone steps in and takes over. Leave nothing to chance, and put your energy where it counts. How you approach your responsibilities will matter.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll feel divided; regardless of what you do, it's essential to choose facts over hearsay and peace over discord. Maintaining balance and integrity will be your best option.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider your options carefully and the consequences that can develop if you make a mistake. Time is on your side, and working quietly on something you enjoy will lead to clarity.