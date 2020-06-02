Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Evaluate what you have accomplished and what you want to pursue. The past, coupled with what's happening in your life now, will help you discover a path that feels right.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gather information, but before you pass it along, verify facts. A partnership will require an adjustment if it's going to work. Discuss what's important to you and what you are willing to offer in return.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity looks better than anticipated. Make any changes necessary to ensure that you can take advantage of whatever comes your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life simple and affordable, and head in a direction that brings you peace of mind. A positive change at home or adjustment to a contract will improve your situation and life.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, observe and consider the best route to take to avoid a negative encounter. Choose to work alone if it will minimalize interference. Focus on accomplishment, not presentation.