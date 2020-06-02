Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Justin Long, 42; Zachary Quinto, 43; Dana Carvey, 65; Dennis Haysbert, 66.

Happy Birthday: Dig deep, question your motives and consider what will make you happy. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your health and physical well-being. A fitness routine will ensure that you are strengthening yourself in preparation for what's to come. Don't let anger consume you. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Try to stay positive. Emotional spending won't solve anything. Work with what you've got, and you'll find a way to minimalize your lifestyle rather than add to the clutter. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Search for a new image that suits your changing personality. Set a course that leads to a brighter future. Choose to associate with people who share the same opinions. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use intelligence, experience and facts to help you overcome any adversity you face. Someone will play games with you if you are gullible or too accommodating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and head in that direction. Look for a way to turn your talents into something lucrative. Stretch your boundaries until you find a balance between what you love and what you can achieve. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Evaluate what you have accomplished and what you want to pursue. The past, coupled with what's happening in your life now, will help you discover a path that feels right. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gather information, but before you pass it along, verify facts. A partnership will require an adjustment if it's going to work. Discuss what's important to you and what you are willing to offer in return. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity looks better than anticipated. Make any changes necessary to ensure that you can take advantage of whatever comes your way. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life simple and affordable, and head in a direction that brings you peace of mind. A positive change at home or adjustment to a contract will improve your situation and life. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, observe and consider the best route to take to avoid a negative encounter. Choose to work alone if it will minimalize interference. Focus on accomplishment, not presentation. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully, and use the information you gather to assess your current situation. Take the time to update your skills and knowledge into something that will encourage a shift in lifestyle. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Something you read will change the way you think and do things. Verify information someone uses to tempt you to get involved in something iffy. 

