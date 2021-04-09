Celebrities Born on this Day: Elle Fanning, 23; Leighton Meester, 35; Keshia Knight Pulliam, 42; Dennis Quaid, 67.
Happy Birthday: Choose your battles wisely this year.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Make a personal adjustment to the way you live. Focus on exploring the things that bring you the most joy. Don't share secrets or give anyone the chance to take advantage of you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't rely on others. If you want to change, roll up your shirt sleeves and put in the time and effort to make it happen. Keep your plans simple, doable and within your means.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Broaden your horizons. Keep up with technology, what's trending and how to use your skills to make a profit. Be aware of any limitations or jurisdictions that can stand in your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative, and don't rely on someone to do things for you. Using force will work against you. Look for an innovative way to use your skills, and you will reach your objective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about what others do; concentrate on your abilities. Educational pursuits and self-improvement are favored. Revisit your relationships with others, and consider what's best for you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go about your business, and make changes that suit your lifestyle and your goals. Invest more time and money in acquiring skills, knowledge or technology that will help you excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Verify what you hear before you spread the word. A joint venture or shared expenses will cause stress. Research, and choose options that protect you from anyone trying to push you in the wrong direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in something you believe in or can do to help others. Sharing information and skills will lead to unexpected rewards. You won't welcome a lifestyle change, but it will be to your advantage in the end.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a moment to consider what's fact and what's fiction. You'll be given mixed messages from people you think you can trust. Look at every angle and summarize what's truthful.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone discourage you from doing your own thing. A change you make at home will make it easier for you to accomplish your goals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refrain from sharing secrets or letting others get involved in your plans. It's best to have everything in place before you present what you intend to pursue.