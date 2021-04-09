Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go about your business, and make changes that suit your lifestyle and your goals. Invest more time and money in acquiring skills, knowledge or technology that will help you excel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Verify what you hear before you spread the word. A joint venture or shared expenses will cause stress. Research, and choose options that protect you from anyone trying to push you in the wrong direction.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in something you believe in or can do to help others. Sharing information and skills will lead to unexpected rewards. You won't welcome a lifestyle change, but it will be to your advantage in the end.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a moment to consider what's fact and what's fiction. You'll be given mixed messages from people you think you can trust. Look at every angle and summarize what's truthful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone discourage you from doing your own thing. A change you make at home will make it easier for you to accomplish your goals.