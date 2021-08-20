Celebrities Born on this Day: Olivia Cheng, 42; Misha Collins, 47; Amy Adams, 47; Al Roker, 67.
Happy Birthday: Slow down, relax and consider where each decision will lead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Engage in the physical aspect of your responsibilities, and you will feel closer to reaching your goal. Observe what others are doing, but don't feel compelled to follow someone who heads in a different direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak pointedly and you will resolve issues quickly, leaving more time to socialize. An understanding you have with someone you love will help you decide how or where you live.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't settle for less than what you want and deserve. When one door closes, another will open. Be true to yourself, and go after what you want. It's up to you to take responsibility for your happiness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your life simple and meddlers at a distance. Look for the path that satisfies your needs and makes you feel good about where you put your time, money and help.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An opportunity to spend time with a friend or relative will lead to a reunion with someone you haven't seen for some time. Expect a colorful rendition of someone's life to spark your imagination.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your intelligence to ward off an argument. Make adjustments that help you save money. Don't limit what you can do because someone wants you to pay for something that isn't your responsibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think big, but don't go over budget. Pay more attention to how you look and feel by making nutritional habits and fitness routines priorities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look on the bright side -- it will be easier to get things done. A positive change regarding money, lifestyle and prospects looks promising.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Reach out to people who share your concerns, and you'll form a tight bond. Nurture a meaningful relationship by physically showing how much you care. Change isn't necessary, but agreeing on a plan will ease stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Set your sights on what you want. A discussion with someone in a superior position will help bring about positive change that will encourage new opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen to suggestions and develop ideas that help you cover every potential problem that can surface. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll have to do things differently if you want to outsmart any competition you encounter. A passionate approach to the responsibilities you take on will help you gain respect and encourage financial opportunities.