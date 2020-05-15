Celebrities Born on this Day: Alexandra Breckenridge, 38; Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 39; David Krumholtz, 42; Chazz Palminteri, 68.
Happy Birthday: Don't hesitate. Look at your options, and lean toward making a change.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Participate in something that interests you. Reaching out to help a cause or a friend will lead to an unexpected reward. Make decisions based on facts, not emotions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Finding an ingenious way to make ends meet should be your focus. You may not be concerned about long-term security, but working toward stability is encouraged.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Everything is about to change. Put your best foot forward, and you'll be surprised what you get in return. A challenge will help you show your true potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You may not be able to change the world around you, but you can adapt and make it work for you. Size up your situation, consider your skills and set an example by doing something useful.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at what you can do, not what you cannot. Bring about positive changes that will help you expand your knowledge and skills while exploring new possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set up online meetings, sign up for a correspondence course or research something you want to pursue, and you will learn something that will help you get ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use imagination and you'll come up with a plan that will help expand your mind. A creative idea you have will encourage you to be more diverse in using your skills, knowledge and equipment.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone interfere or sway you in a direction that might not be best for you. Work alone if you feel threatened or you think someone is trying to manipulate you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Holding a grudge or living in the past won't help you get ahead. Learn from your experiences, and embrace what lies ahead. A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to try something new.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a change at home that will assist you in pursuing something you've always wanted to do. The research will help you gain insight into the possibilities of using your skills to build a home-based business.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let uncertainty get to you. Concentrate on your immediate plans, and work hard until you accomplish what you set out to do. Don't let self-deception be your downfall.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't be fooled by what others do or say. Question motives, and consider what's best for you. Discipline will help you achieve the personal, intellectual and physical goals you set.
