Celebrities Born on this Day: Michael Fassbender, 43; Christopher Meloni, 59; Emmylou Harris, 73; Linda Hunt, 75.

Happy Birthday: Get rid of what you no longer need. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Do what you can to help others, but not at your own expense. Someone with a significant age difference will offer you a point of view that will be insightful and encourage you to make a worthwhile change.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your focus should be on beauty, comfort and relationships. A shift in your surroundings or to the way you present yourself to others will give you the boost you need to follow through with your plans.  

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be hesitant when it comes to helping others and giving in to situations that aren't in your best interest. Emotional manipulation will put you in a vulnerable position. Focus on learning and being responsible and disciplined when it comes to health and welfare

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An opportunity will arise that will allow you to make a change you've been thinking about for some time. You can rely on someone who has always given you sound advice. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You are better off being low-key and secretive about what you plan to do. Discipline and hard work will be in your best interest. An emotional argument won't solve anything. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will be eye-opening. Get involved in networking events and activities that will keep you well-informed and ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. Mix business with pleasure, and you'll get good results. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A move, home improvements or better position can be yours if you are willing to wheel and deal. Negotiate contracts, and put investments in place. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speak up about what you want and how you plan to bring about change. A creative project will give you the financial boost you need to take a step back and evaluate what you want to do next. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Wise investments will lead to financial gain; however, you must avoid letting your proceeds slip through your fingers by making unnecessary purchases. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The contacts you make will encourage you to get involved in something that you've always wanted to pursue. Romance will enhance your life.  

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel you have to make a move or change if you aren't ready. Hang on to your cash, regardless of the temptation or pressure someone puts on you. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your ideas will be prolific if you get out and socialize with peers or unique individuals. Don't let problems at home stop you from networking. 

Celebrities Born on this Day: Olivia Wilde, 36; Carrie Underwood, 37; Jon Hamm, 49; Sharon Stone, 62.

