Celebrities Born on this Day: Michael Fassbender, 43; Christopher Meloni, 59; Emmylou Harris, 73; Linda Hunt, 75.

Happy Birthday: Get rid of what you no longer need.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Do what you can to help others, but not at your own expense. Someone with a significant age difference will offer you a point of view that will be insightful and encourage you to make a worthwhile change.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your focus should be on beauty, comfort and relationships. A shift in your surroundings or to the way you present yourself to others will give you the boost you need to follow through with your plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be hesitant when it comes to helping others and giving in to situations that aren't in your best interest. Emotional manipulation will put you in a vulnerable position. Focus on learning and being responsible and disciplined when it comes to health and welfare

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An opportunity will arise that will allow you to make a change you've been thinking about for some time. You can rely on someone who has always given you sound advice.

