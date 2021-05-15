Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Put backbone into whatever you pursue. Express your dreams, intentions and feelings to someone you love. A commitment will bring you one step closer to a stable and happy future. Romance is favored and will enhance your relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be aware of what's going on around you, and you'll avoid being broadsided by someone's actions. Focus on making personal changes that will improve the way you live and help you join forces with people who share your concerns and objectives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't lose sight of your goals. Researching will help you figure out what you want to do with your life. Personal growth along with educational pursuits will lead to stability and exciting relationships with like-minded people. Romance is encouraged.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An open mind will lead to knowledge and new and exciting opportunities. Explore possibilities, and prepare to make a quantum leap into a world of intrigue. Change begins with you. Engage in what brings you joy and peace of mind.