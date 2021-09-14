Celebrities Born on this Day: Emma Kenney, 22; Dilshad Vadsaria, 36; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 50; Robert Herjavec, 59.
Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities, not trouble.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your energy where it counts. Bring about changes that will make a difference. Don't get involved in someone's negativity or poor decisions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think outside the box, and choose a plan that helps you overcome negativity brought on by someone who lacks vision. Don't share your goals until you've worked out all the details.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Peace and love prevail. Approach whatever and whoever comes into your presence with kindness and compassion. You will ward off negativity and encourage support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone twist your words or interfere with your plans. Discipline and hard work will lead to rewards. Trust only those who give you the freedom to follow the path that feels most comfortable.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more time and effort into personal growth, learning and establishing what you want to do next. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or interfere in your life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The information you receive will give insight into what's possible. Take care of any health or financial issues that arise swiftly, and avoid the risk of future setbacks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your heart and do what's best for you. A chance to use your strengths to get ahead will unfold. It's time to accept an opportunity to take on something new and exciting.
Aries (March 21-April 19): If you let your emotions interfere with your objective, you will lose time, money and confidence. Put your energy where it counts, and avoid getting into a debate with someone who will never see things your way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take over and do your own thing. Change begins with you. Following in someone's footsteps will not satisfy your needs. Take the initiative and see where it leads.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let anyone lead you astray or tempt you with something that will deter you from reaching your objective. Broaden your scope and push yourself until you reach your target.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider what's being said, and make decisions based on your needs. Anger will not solve a problem, but being rational will allow you to follow a path that beckons you to put your mind at ease.