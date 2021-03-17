Celebrities Born on this Day: Mia Hamm, 49; Rob Lowe, 57; Gary Sinise, 66; Kurt Russell, 70.
Happy Birthday: Methodically approach the changes you want to make this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Taking the necessary steps to ensure you don't have to redo something is in your best interest. A lack of patience or accuracy will result in disappointment or discord.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Connect with people who share interests, ideologies and pursuits, and you will develop a plan that is groundbreaking, trendy and has the potential to be highly successful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make up your mind. Don't take on too much or any responsibilities that don't belong to you. A steadfast approach and a show of self-confidence will help you gain respect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative instead of leaving the work for someone else. Put your mark on whatever you do, and you will get the credit you deserve. You'll get more done if you work alone.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, and you'll come up with an awe-inspiring plan that will lead to more significant opportunities. A partnership looks inviting as long as it doesn't jeopardize your position or long-term goals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down, smell the roses and take a moment to rethink what you want to do next. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into a joint venture or investment that will require a cash donation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Study what's changing around you, and you'll discover a way to morph your skills into something that is trending. A positive attitude will help you encompass friends or peers into whatever you pursue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more effort into fitness and being the best you can be. Refuse to get dragged into someone's dilemma. Make today about your accomplishments and happiness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go over every detail, then proceed. Use your imagination, and reach out to someone you want by your side. Take the initiative, and don't linger over inconsequential matters.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Domestic problems or indulgent behavior needs to be dealt with before you can bring about the changes you want to pursue. Pay attention to details, and avoid risk.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at what you can accomplish, and don't dwell on the impossible. Take a unique approach, and you'll find a way to make changes at home that will make your personal responsibilities easier to fulfill.