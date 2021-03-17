Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down, smell the roses and take a moment to rethink what you want to do next. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into a joint venture or investment that will require a cash donation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Study what's changing around you, and you'll discover a way to morph your skills into something that is trending. A positive attitude will help you encompass friends or peers into whatever you pursue.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more effort into fitness and being the best you can be. Refuse to get dragged into someone's dilemma. Make today about your accomplishments and happiness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go over every detail, then proceed. Use your imagination, and reach out to someone you want by your side. Take the initiative, and don't linger over inconsequential matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Domestic problems or indulgent behavior needs to be dealt with before you can bring about the changes you want to pursue. Pay attention to details, and avoid risk.