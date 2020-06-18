Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll have an insightful moment that will help you get through difficult times. A unique approach when dealing with the people you spend the most time with will promote greater respect and love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone trick you into something that isn't good for you. Take a moment to observe others, and you'll soon realize who is on your side.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments at home that will encourage you and your loved ones to spend more time together. Improving your space to fit the needs of everyone you live with will help bring you closer together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't lose sight of your goals. It may be difficult to follow through with your plans, but the preparation you do now will help you move forward quickly when the time is right.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Taking a different approach to the way you spend your time and will open doors you never knew existed. Pour your heart and soul into something you enjoy doing.