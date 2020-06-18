Celebrities Born on this Day: Blake Shelton, 44; Carol Kane, 68; Isabella Rossellini, 68; Paul McCartney, 78.
Happy Birthday: Look for positive reinforcement, and an unusual opportunity will come your way this year that will help you set off in an unexpected direction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't give up prematurely. Discipline and the power of persuasion will help you get what you want. Gather information, and prepare for anything challenging that comes your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do your best to make a difference for those less fortunate. Consider making a kind gesture, posting something thoughtful on social media or reaching out to someone you live with.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more effort into making personal adjustments that will improve your life. If you want to look your best, put in the work it takes to update your look.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out all your options, and make preparations to ensure that when the time is right, you'll be ready to apply or take control of a position that makes you happy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking care of responsibilities and the ones you love may be laborious, but in the end, you'll be thankful you did, and those you live with will be grateful.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll have an insightful moment that will help you get through difficult times. A unique approach when dealing with the people you spend the most time with will promote greater respect and love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone trick you into something that isn't good for you. Take a moment to observe others, and you'll soon realize who is on your side.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments at home that will encourage you and your loved ones to spend more time together. Improving your space to fit the needs of everyone you live with will help bring you closer together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't lose sight of your goals. It may be difficult to follow through with your plans, but the preparation you do now will help you move forward quickly when the time is right.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Taking a different approach to the way you spend your time and will open doors you never knew existed. Pour your heart and soul into something you enjoy doing.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Temptation will lead to a path that has greater. Picking up information, degrees, licenses and skills that offer greater opportunity to work from home are favored.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look for an opportunity, and you won't be disappointed. Consider what you can accomplish that will set you on a path that offers greater prosperity and authority.
