Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't wait for an opportunity to come to you. Jump in and do your part to get ahead. Turn on the charm, and show everyone how proficient you can be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let ego or your emotions interfere with doing what's correct or best. Pay attention to what others say and the promises made, and hold yourself and others accountable to fulfill their responsibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A joint venture will entice you. Maintain control of how much you spend, and do not go overboard to impress others. Unreliability will surface if you are too accommodating or gullible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have a unique way of processing what's going on around you. Follow your instincts, and you'll know when to say no to someone likely to let you down.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Bend a little when dealing with emotional situations at home. Do your part without complaint, and you will set the stage for a beautiful day filled with peace and happiness.