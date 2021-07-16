Celebrities Born on this Day: Gareth Bale, 32; Tenika Davis, 36; Corey Feldman, 50; Will Ferrell, 54.
Happy Birthday: You'll require discipline if you want to get things done this year.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take pride in what you do, and refuse to let an emotional incident hinder progress. Arguing is a waste of time; rise above conflict and avoid disagreements.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change may not be welcome, but it will be the push you need to start the next chapter. Look at the possibilities; do your part to ensure that what takes place heads in your chosen direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle money matters, your professional duties and emotional spending with care. The wrong move will have lasting effects on the way you live. Common sense will help you maintain a stress-free lifestyle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what's doable, affordable and challenges you to be at the top of your game. Refuse to let anyone use emotional tactics to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Contracts and personal lifestyle are enhanced. Refuse to let negativity or a lack of energy set in; follow your heart and pursue your dreams. It's up to you to make things happen.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't wait for an opportunity to come to you. Jump in and do your part to get ahead. Turn on the charm, and show everyone how proficient you can be.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let ego or your emotions interfere with doing what's correct or best. Pay attention to what others say and the promises made, and hold yourself and others accountable to fulfill their responsibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A joint venture will entice you. Maintain control of how much you spend, and do not go overboard to impress others. Unreliability will surface if you are too accommodating or gullible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have a unique way of processing what's going on around you. Follow your instincts, and you'll know when to say no to someone likely to let you down.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Bend a little when dealing with emotional situations at home. Do your part without complaint, and you will set the stage for a beautiful day filled with peace and happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anger or physical affront step in and turn your day or a relationship with someone into a disaster. Take a step back, rethink your options and choose to keep the peace.