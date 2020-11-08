Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go over the ups and downs of a pending situation, and you'll come up with a plan to combat what isn't working for you. Being prepared will help you engage in talks that are useful, factual and offer alternatives. Romance looks promising.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will make you feel good about yourself. Use your attributes and experience to make a difference that will lead to personal satisfaction and recognition. A financial boost is apparent.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't labor over something you cannot change or people who don't share your beliefs or values. Concentrate on the people you love, those you can count on and those who make a difference. Self-improvement projects are favored. Romance is on the rise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Not everyone will agree with you today. Consider alternatives, and be willing to compromise to find common ground. An emotional situation will arise if you or someone close to you feels insecure or jealous. Keep the peace.