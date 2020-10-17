Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you handle others will determine how much help you receive. Criticism and complaints will not fetch assistance, but incentives and encouragement will help you get your way. Romantic plans will bring you closer to someone you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be leery of offers from demanding people or a pushy salesperson. Go directly to the source to find out what's what. Keep personal matters to yourself. A proposal will not be as favorable as someone wants you to believe.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You can make a difference if you pitch in and help. Your insight, experience and understanding will encourage others to do more. You'll receive inside information that can help your financial situation. Make love and romance priorities.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be careful how you handle situations that can affect your reputation, position or status. A reserved approach to what others do or say will keep you out of trouble. Use intelligence and facts to encourage others to make better decisions.