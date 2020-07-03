Celebrities Born on this Day: Olivia Munn, 40; Andrea Barber, 44; Tom Cruise, 58; Montel Williams, 64.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't petty differences stop you from doing what's right. Take a demonstrative approach, and you will encourage others to contribute. Stick to the truth, and question anyone pressuring or tempting you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Instigate a new way to socialize in a healthy and forward-thinking manner. Choose a platform that will allow you to combine the people and events you enjoy most.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may want to enforce a change, but it's best to ask for input from those who will be affected before you begin. The proper protocol will make a difference to the outcome.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Start a project that makes you look and feel your best. How you deal with personal matters will be reflective of the way things turn out. Don't let a mishap turn into an argument.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Enrich your mind with knowledge that will help you improve your life and the way you live, work and play. Balance and routine will help you ease stress and accomplish the most.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Turn your home into the wonderland that will make you want to stay in and stay safe. Use your imagination to come up with alternative ways to keep you and your family entertained.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A revelation will encourage you to make a beneficial change to the way you live. A positive attitude coupled with hands-on help will turn your suggestion into a reality.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you help others will make a difference as well as bring you satisfaction in knowing you put a smile on someone's face. Reward yourself with something that makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health and well-being. Refuse to let emotional situations take over. Address issues quickly to avoid outside interference. Find a safe way to help someone in need.
Aries (March 21-April 19): A domestic situation will pose a problem for you today. Remain calm, and work your way through any obstacles you encounter without overreacting. Remaining collected will be the key factor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will do much better working on your own toward a goal that you want to achieve. The more you do behind closed doors, the less interference you will face and the more you will achieve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Question whatever seems suspicious or manipulative. Look out for your best interests, and don't get roped into taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
