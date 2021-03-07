Gemini (May 21-June 20): Separate what's false from the truth, and don't take on a fight you don't believe in wholeheartedly. The best way to get ahead is to be true to yourself and walk away from those who try to take advantage of you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change may be costly, but if it brings you peace of mind or closer to someone you love, it will give you the boost you need to clear up unfinished business. Make personal growth and love priorities. Romance is encouraged.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight. Reacting too quickly will put you in an awkward position. Gather the facts and formulate a plan. Focus on and maintain a positive attitude, regardless of what others do or think. A change of power is apparent.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up some ground rules. Make changes that will lead to personal improvements, and include someone you love in your plans. Address issues that have held you hostage, and clear a passageway to better days ahead. Romance is in the stars.