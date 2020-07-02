Celebrities born on this day: Margot Robbie, 30; Alex Morgan, 31; Ashley Tisdale, 35; Larry David, 73.
Happy birthday: You may be smart and talented, but you do need to take better care of your health and well-being this year. Adopt good habits, and press forward with intensity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you want to get the most out of your day, concentrate on a physical challenge. Move your body more, and stop talking about people and situations that can fuel a fight.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put in a call to an associate you have worked with; it will lead to a new opportunity. Do something for a friend, relative or neighbor in need of assistance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay calm, regardless of what's going on around you. Acceptance and working with what's available to you will show how adaptable you are. You'll accomplish what you set out to do.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Time spent pampering and taking care of your needs will help ease stress. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you. Stay focused on what makes you happy, not angry.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Experience is the key to success. Observe, listen and ask questions when in doubt. Gather information that will encourage you to use your skills to excel.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Initiate your plans. Take action, and do your own thing. Don't rely on others. Concentrate on personal gain, looking your best and paying close attention to detail.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Incorporate change into your everyday routine. Put more effort into improving your environment and surroundings to fit your needs. A meaningful relationship will bring you happiness.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a positive change to the way you live and how you present yourself to the world. Greater discipline will help you stick to a healthy routine and encourage you to take on a trendy new look.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A helpful attitude will encourage others to do something nice in return. Choose your words wisely, and you will make a difference to someone who is in a position to offer good advice as well as solutions.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Your emotions will be riding high and will need an outlet. Spending time with your lover or taking time to pamper yourself will help you put your emotional energy to good use.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think big, but don't go overboard. It's OK to have high expectations, but being realistic will ensure that you are heading in a direction that won't disappoint you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Personal improvement will make you feel good as well as build confidence. Proper diet, exercise and associating with like-minded people will help.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!