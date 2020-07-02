× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities born on this day: Margot Robbie, 30; Alex Morgan, 31; Ashley Tisdale, 35; Larry David, 73.

Happy birthday: You may be smart and talented, but you do need to take better care of your health and well-being this year. Adopt good habits, and press forward with intensity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you want to get the most out of your day, concentrate on a physical challenge. Move your body more, and stop talking about people and situations that can fuel a fight.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put in a call to an associate you have worked with; it will lead to a new opportunity. Do something for a friend, relative or neighbor in need of assistance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay calm, regardless of what's going on around you. Acceptance and working with what's available to you will show how adaptable you are. You'll accomplish what you set out to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Time spent pampering and taking care of your needs will help ease stress. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you. Stay focused on what makes you happy, not angry.