Celebrities Born on this Day: Kunal Nayyar, 40; Dianna Agron, 35; Kirsten Dunst, 39; Johnny Galecki, 46.
Happy Birthday: Stick to basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Work alone and concentrate on your objective. Taking on too much or making unrealistic promises will leave you in a vulnerable position.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take a positive attitude and dismiss those who meddle and offer a negative attitude. Be the bright light in the room who lifts everyone's spirits, and you'll overcome adversity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Revisit ideas and collaborate with people you enjoy being around. Partner with people who provide a unique look at life, and you'll discover how you can use your skills to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be drawn to partnerships, shared expenses and change, but before you make promises, consider if a joint venture is in your best interest. Your strength is in your ability to lead, not to share.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep life simple and avoid those who overreact and aren't reliable. Moderation coupled with hard work and using your attributes to reach your goals will be your ticket to success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Anger isn't the answer. Don't let anyone goad you into a fight or push you in the wrong direction. Focus on what you have to offer and how best to use your skills to get ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put more thought into partnerships and people who bring out the best in you. Consider your living status and arrangement, then look for a way to improve your surroundings to suit your needs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Weigh the pros and cons before you jeopardize your position, reputation or relationship with a friend, colleague or relative. Don't expect everyone to be honest with you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity will grab your attention. Consider what's expected of you before you agree to something you may be able to do independently. Focus on home and family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put everything in perspective before you make a move. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you won't be able to maintain. Use your intelligence to navigate your way to a workable solution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional situation will be deceiving. Talk to someone who can shed light on what's happening. Consider your options, then do the research necessary to make a wise move.