Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing; concentrate on mastering your skills and improving your relationships with close friends, family or your lover. A financial opportunity looks promising. Examine your assets and how much upgrading your lifestyle will cost.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your charm will be impossible to resist. Time spent with someone you love will bring you closer together. Make plans that entail a lifestyle change that gives you more freedom to enjoy life's little pleasures. Make it your objective to ease stress.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Maintain a steady pace forward. Fix up your space or engage in something new and exciting that will impact your life and how you live. Sell items you no longer use, and it will ease stress and bring in extra cash.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take your time. Refuse to let anyone rush you or pressure you to jump into something that makes you feel uncertain. Be true to yourself and let your intuition lead the way. Detailed research will put your mind at ease.