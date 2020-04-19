× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Hayden Christensen, 39; Kate Hudson, 41; James Franco, 42; Ashley Judd, 52.

Happy Birthday: Formulate a plan, and stick to what you know is doable. Don't let uncertainty take over when all that's required to reach your goal is connecting the dots. Take an easy path, and walk away from anyone who tries to lead you astray. Love who you are, and pursue what brings you joy. Fill this year with memories, romance and personal gains.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Remain calm, and consider your options. Trouble with someone who doesn't see things the same way should be your cue to proceed alone. Don't share your ideas, personal information or secrets. Protect your reputation and assets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't feel pressured to take on responsibilities that don't belong to you or agree to changes you don't want. Stand up for your rights, feelings and beliefs. Aim to stabilize your situation, not make it more divisive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Feeling uncertain or confused will lead to a poor decision. When in doubt, ask questions, find out where you stand and make decisions that are in your best interest. Take care of your assets, health and future. Romance is featured.