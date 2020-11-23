Celebrities Born on this Day: Miley Cyrus, 28; Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 53; Robin Roberts, 60; Bruce Hornsby, 66.
Happy Birthday: Work toward a goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refrain from sharing personal information. Spend more time getting your house in order and less discussing your plans with others. Set up a budget that will help you adjust to a change in income.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be able to make adjustments to the way earn your living or handle your personal affairs. Your insight will help you gauge how others feel and what they are capable of contributing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When uncertainty sets in, turn to something that makes you feel at ease. A physical or creative outlet will help you gain perspective around a situation that is worrisome.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your persuasive charm will compel others to see and do things your way. A positive change will transpire with the help someone offers. Set high standards, and don't stop until you reach your goal.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Review and revise your financial situation. Knowing exactly where you stand will help you make better decisions regarding your lifestyle and how best to move forward.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Romance will bring you closer to someone you love. More stability will result if you discuss your intentions and make suggestions that lead to a healthier lifestyle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will use persuasive measures to get you to take on added responsibility. Question what's being asked of you, and note how much others are contributing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Know what you want to accomplish. Enjoy the process of getting things done. A personal change you make will boost your reputation and offer insight into what else you can accomplish.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider how you can use your skills to bring about improvements. If you don't like the change of direction someone is pursuing, back away and do your own thing. Use your energy productively.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try something new, change the way you do things and listen to the experts. You can get ahead if you embrace what's available to you and use your skills more diversely.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind, but don't give in to someone putting demands on you. Problems at home will develop if uncertainty takes over. Focus on how you earn your living and handle your money.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Change your lifestyle to suit your needs. Don't feel you have to follow a routine that doesn't fit your schedule to get ahead. Use your intelligence and follow your passion. A creative pastime looks promising.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!