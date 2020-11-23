Taurus (April 20-May 20): Romance will bring you closer to someone you love. More stability will result if you discuss your intentions and make suggestions that lead to a healthier lifestyle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will use persuasive measures to get you to take on added responsibility. Question what's being asked of you, and note how much others are contributing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Know what you want to accomplish. Enjoy the process of getting things done. A personal change you make will boost your reputation and offer insight into what else you can accomplish.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider how you can use your skills to bring about improvements. If you don't like the change of direction someone is pursuing, back away and do your own thing. Use your energy productively.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try something new, change the way you do things and listen to the experts. You can get ahead if you embrace what's available to you and use your skills more diversely.